Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilkaviskio miesto seniunija
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Vilkaviskio miesto seniunija, Lithuania

Vilkaviskis
3
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Vilkaviskis, Lithuania
House
Vilkaviskis, Lithuania
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF LEAVE, LIGHT AND YOUR 2 HOUSEHOLD HOUSEHOLD AT MARITIME! ...........................…
$161,481
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Vilkaviskio miesto seniunija, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes