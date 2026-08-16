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Сommercial property in Vilkaviskio miesto seniunija, Lithuania

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2 properties total found
Commercial property 786 m² in Vilkaviskis, Lithuania
Commercial property 786 m²
Vilkaviskis, Lithuania
Area 786 m²
Floor 1
For sale cafe with commercial and ancillary premises, total area 786.39 sq.m. Currently, a …
$289,826
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Commercial property 1 847 m² in Vilkaviskis, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 847 m²
Vilkaviskis, Lithuania
Area 1 847 m²
Floor 1
Two buildings with other buildings in the common yard are sold. Vytauto g. 67, Vilkaviškis …
$405,756
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