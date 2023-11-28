Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Land
  4. Vilainiu seniunija

Lands for sale in Vilainiu seniunija, Lithuania

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Vasariskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
€56,900
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37067340961 dovile.aukskeliene@capital.lt
Plot of land in Vasariskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
SELLING 15.87 HA AGRICULTURAL, FOREST CHANGES IN THE CENTAL RAJON, MILKEMBLE SOME. Mill – …
€109,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061131273 zinaida.einoriene@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land in Vasariskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
SELLOW OF THE AGRICULTURAL CHANGES IN THE SOME OF THE REMEMBER RUN, TRANSNARAV SEN., POWER R…
€22,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37067776432 edita.pinske@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land in Vasariskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
€6,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37067776432 edita.pinske@capitalrealty.com
