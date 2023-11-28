Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Vilainiu seniunija
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Vilainiu seniunija, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
House in Vasariskiai, Lithuania
House
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
€32,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37067776432 edita.pinske@capitalrealty.com
House with Furnace heating in Vasariskiai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 1
IN THE VERY FRIENDS AND RAMIO VOCATION, NOT HAVE A SHIP, FROM WHICH AUTHORIZATION IS IN THE …
€27,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068449837 daiva.daniulaitiene@capitalrealty.com
House with garage, with paved road, with Furnace heating in Vasariskiai, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with Furnace heating
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 1
€37,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37065561163 silvija.surantaite@capital.lt
House with garage in Vasariskiai, Lithuania
House with garage
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
Area 233 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2009-2018 construction, 232.69 sq. M. m. area house with plot of land. The home es…
€150,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37065561163 silvija.surantaite@capital.lt
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Vasariskiai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 1
HOUSE FOR THE HOUSE IN THE CUSTOMS CITY. HOUSE WITH DIDEL SECTION SGEIUMBERS WITH A NON-COVE…
€59,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37064505001 svajunas.genevicius@capital.lt
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment in Vasariskiai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 1
LIVING HOUSE IN THE PROPERTY COUNTRY WITH THE WINDOW! _____________________________________…
€39,600
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068164881 paulius.jarusevicius@capital.lt

Properties features in Vilainiu seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir