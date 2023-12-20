Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Commercial
  4. Vilainiu seniunija

Commercial real estate in Vilainiu seniunija, Lithuania

2 properties total found
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, with internet in Koliupe, Lithuania
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, with internet
Koliupe, Lithuania
Area 165 m²
165 sq.m. for sale. premises in the old town of Kėdainiai, Gioių st. in the inner courtyard.…
€195,000
