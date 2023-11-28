Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Vilainiu seniunija, Lithuania

apartments
9
houses
6
15 properties total found
1 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Koliupe, Lithuania
1 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Koliupe, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 12 m²
Floor 2/5
€25,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37068691116 viktoria.chaika@capitalrealty.com
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating in Koliupe, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Koliupe, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 5/5
€40,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37067340961 dovile.aukskeliene@capital.lt
House in Vasariskiai, Lithuania
House
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
€32,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37067776432 edita.pinske@capitalrealty.com
House with Furnace heating in Vasariskiai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 1
IN THE VERY FRIENDS AND RAMIO VOCATION, NOT HAVE A SHIP, FROM WHICH AUTHORIZATION IS IN THE …
€27,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37068449837 daiva.daniulaitiene@capitalrealty.com
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Vasariskiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/2
€42,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37067776432 edita.pinske@capitalrealty.com
House with garage, with paved road, with Furnace heating in Vasariskiai, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with Furnace heating
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 1
€37,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37065561163 silvija.surantaite@capital.lt
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating in Koliupe, Lithuania
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Koliupe, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 5/6
€59,900
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37067340961 dovile.aukskeliene@capital.lt
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating in Koliupe, Lithuania
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Koliupe, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/5
€89,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37065682513 giedrius.rodalevicius@capitalrealty.com
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Stasine, Lithuania
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Stasine, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/5
SELLED IN THE WAY, IN THE WONTH WAY. POSSIBLE EXCHANGE TO THE 2 ROOM BUT. Address – July al…
€35,900
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37067776432 edita.pinske@capitalrealty.com
2 room apartment with internet, with Construction: Brick, with Stairwell with combination lock in Vasariskiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with internet, with Construction: Brick, with Stairwell with combination lock
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/4
MODERN MULTIPLE PROJECT IN CHAIN - HOME IN THE SECOND LIFE! The excellent construction buil…
€36,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
862041023 inga.butkute@capitalrealty.com
House with garage in Vasariskiai, Lithuania
House with garage
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
Area 233 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2009-2018 construction, 232.69 sq. M. m. area house with plot of land. The home es…
€150,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37065561163 silvija.surantaite@capital.lt
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Vasariskiai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 1
HOUSE FOR THE HOUSE IN THE CUSTOMS CITY. HOUSE WITH DIDEL SECTION SGEIUMBERS WITH A NON-COVE…
€59,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37064505001 svajunas.genevicius@capital.lt
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with Fitted in Lanciunava, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with Fitted
Lanciunava, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/5
IN THE NATURAL APSUPTY, THE COUNCIL OF TWO ROOMS IN THE LANGUAGE! Two-room apartment for s…
€33,500
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37068691116 viktoria.chaika@capitalrealty.com
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment in Vasariskiai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 1
LIVING HOUSE IN THE PROPERTY COUNTRY WITH THE WINDOW! _____________________________________…
€39,600
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37068164881 paulius.jarusevicius@capital.lt
1 room apartment in Vasariskiai, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 1/5
€17,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37063899035 edita.bale@capitalrealty.com

Properties features in Vilainiu seniunija, Lithuania

