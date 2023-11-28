UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Lithuania
Residential
Vilainiu seniunija
Residential properties for sale in Vilainiu seniunija, Lithuania
apartments
9
houses
6
Clear all
15 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
1 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Koliupe, Lithuania
1
12 m²
2/5
€25,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37068691116
viktoria.chaika@capitalrealty.com
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Koliupe, Lithuania
2
51 m²
5/5
€40,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37067340961
dovile.aukskeliene@capital.lt
House
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
100 m²
2
€32,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37067776432
edita.pinske@capitalrealty.com
House with Furnace heating
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
45 m²
1
IN THE VERY FRIENDS AND RAMIO VOCATION, NOT HAVE A SHIP, FROM WHICH AUTHORIZATION IS IN THE …
€27,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37068449837
daiva.daniulaitiene@capitalrealty.com
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
3
62 m²
1/2
€42,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37067776432
edita.pinske@capitalrealty.com
House with garage, with paved road, with Furnace heating
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
121 m²
1
€37,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37065561163
silvija.surantaite@capital.lt
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Koliupe, Lithuania
3
61 m²
5/6
€59,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37067340961
dovile.aukskeliene@capital.lt
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Koliupe, Lithuania
3
62 m²
2/5
€89,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37065682513
giedrius.rodalevicius@capitalrealty.com
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Stasine, Lithuania
3
65 m²
1/5
SELLED IN THE WAY, IN THE WONTH WAY. POSSIBLE EXCHANGE TO THE 2 ROOM BUT. Address – July al…
€35,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37067776432
edita.pinske@capitalrealty.com
2 room apartment with internet, with Construction: Brick, with Stairwell with combination lock
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
2
34 m²
2/4
MODERN MULTIPLE PROJECT IN CHAIN - HOME IN THE SECOND LIFE! The excellent construction buil…
€36,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
862041023
inga.butkute@capitalrealty.com
House with garage
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
233 m²
2
For sale 2009-2018 construction, 232.69 sq. M. m. area house with plot of land. The home es…
€150,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37065561163
silvija.surantaite@capital.lt
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
151 m²
1
HOUSE FOR THE HOUSE IN THE CUSTOMS CITY. HOUSE WITH DIDEL SECTION SGEIUMBERS WITH A NON-COVE…
€59,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37064505001
svajunas.genevicius@capital.lt
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with Fitted
Lanciunava, Lithuania
2
52 m²
1/5
IN THE NATURAL APSUPTY, THE COUNCIL OF TWO ROOMS IN THE LANGUAGE! Two-room apartment for s…
€33,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37068691116
viktoria.chaika@capitalrealty.com
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
56 m²
1
LIVING HOUSE IN THE PROPERTY COUNTRY WITH THE WINDOW! _____________________________________…
€39,600
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37068164881
paulius.jarusevicius@capital.lt
1 room apartment
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
1
33 m²
1/5
€17,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37063899035
edita.bale@capitalrealty.com
Properties features in Vilainiu seniunija, Lithuania
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL