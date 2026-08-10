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Residential properties for sale in Vilainiu seniunija, Lithuania

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1 property total found
3 room apartment in Vasariskiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/2
SAD WITH FUTURE, MELIORATORS G. 2, VILAINES K., POSTAL AREA. !! PRICE DRIVING!!!! Address -…
$49,007
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