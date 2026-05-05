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Houses with garage for sale in Vievis, Lithuania

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1 property total found
House in Vievis, Lithuania
House
Vievis, Lithuania
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE TO THE HOUSEHOLD IN THE SECOND LOCAL CENTRE! ------------------------------------------…
$169,906
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