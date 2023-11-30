Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Vievio seniunija, Lithuania

22 properties total found
Plot of land in Buzeliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Buzeliai, Lithuania
€21,000
Plot of land in Joteliunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Joteliunai, Lithuania
€270,000
Plot of land in Paneriai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Paneriai, Lithuania
2 investment plots for sale in the developed village of Gurel. This offer is perfect for the…
€255,000
Plot of land in Paneriai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Paneriai, Lithuania
€19,000
Plot of land in Elniakampis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Elniakampis, Lithuania
€16,000
Plot of land in Krivasiunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Krivasiunai, Lithuania
2.2 ha Agricultural parcel for sale in Vievi, near the A1 motorway. Smooth terrain, Good con…
€237,000
Plot of land in Kurkliskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kurkliskes, Lithuania
7.6021 ha plot of land for sale in Oak Street, Kurklik, Vievioli old, Electroven self. GENE…
€50,000
Plot of land in Paneriai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Paneriai, Lithuania
1,297 ha a plot for sale in Vilnius, Gureli. Gurelai is a street village on the outskirts o…
€129,000
Plot of land in Matukiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Matukiskes, Lithuania
85 a plot for sale in Rusatiškės village, Elektrėnai district. Only 500 m from Naručionis La…
€17,000
Plot of land in Skirmantiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Skirmantiskes, Lithuania
2.8 HA EARTH LAST SECTION OF THE AGRICULTURAL EQUIPMENT IN ELECTRIC RAJON The plot is easil…
€30,000
Plot of land in Joteliunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Joteliunai, Lithuania
€143,000
Plot of land in Puzinava, Lithuania
Plot of land
Puzinava, Lithuania
4.63 ha agricultural plot for sale. The plot borders the river Bražė. A farmer's homestead c…
€49,000
Plot of land in Jurzdika, Lithuania
Plot of land
Jurzdika, Lithuania
2.9896 ha, 0.6366 ha and 1.6928 ha plots for sale. Sold all together. Basic information : …
€411,000
Plot of land in Joteliunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Joteliunai, Lithuania
0.95 ha agricultural plot for sale Old Way k, Trakai district. beautiful location surrounded…
€19,000
Plot of land in Lazdenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Lazdenai, Lithuania
€12,000
Plot of land in Buzeliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Buzeliai, Lithuania
€45,000
Plot of land in Joteliunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Joteliunai, Lithuania
14.8 ha agricultural plot for sale Old Way k, Trakai district. GENERAL INFORMATION: - Addr…
€14,000
Plot of land in Paneriai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Paneriai, Lithuania
0.85 ha agricultural plot with Farmers' homestead project in the village of Airenia II, Dash…
€15,000
Plot of land in Puzinava, Lithuania
Plot of land
Puzinava, Lithuania
€12,000
Plot of land in Narucionys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Narucionys, Lithuania
€90,000
Plot of land in Vilkabaliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vilkabaliai, Lithuania
22ha forest plot with foundations for your home for sale All the latest CAPITAL real estate …
€200,000
