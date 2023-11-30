Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Vievio seniunija
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Vievio seniunija, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom in Matukiskes, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Matukiskes, Lithuania
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 1
THE SOURCE OF THE GOD ECJER, THE GOD'S CENTREP, is REFERRED TO IN THE RUNDS WITH THE ERDVIU …
€64,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage, with central heating, with paved road in Buzeliai, Lithuania
House with garage, with central heating, with paved road
Buzeliai, Lithuania
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 1
€60,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Matukiskes, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Matukiskes, Lithuania
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 1
€55,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Furnace heating in Buzeliai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Furnace heating
Buzeliai, Lithuania
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 1
IN THE GOD, the HOUSE OF ONE HIGH WITH 8.6 ARS LAND. The building is conveniently and in a …
€48,999
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Joteliunai, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Joteliunai, Lithuania
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
€80,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Buzeliai, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Buzeliai, Lithuania
Area 264 m²
Number of floors 2
SELDING ERDVUS 264 KV.M. HOUSE WITH THE AGRICULTAL BUILD AND IN THE BIG 27 AREA LAND SECTION…
€150,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Puzinava, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Puzinava, Lithuania
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 2
SODY SODY IS SURNED IN THE ROOM OF THE RETURN GRATIC K., TRAK R. "FULL" ENJOY AND GRATIC FOR…
€79,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English

Properties features in Vievio seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir