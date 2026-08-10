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Houses for sale in Vievio seniunija, Lithuania

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3 properties total found
House in Pugainiai, Lithuania
House
Pugainiai, Lithuania
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
In a wonderful place, near the mature pine forest and Neris River, a stone house of 105,08 s…
$149,395
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House in Vievis, Lithuania
House
Vievis, Lithuania
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE TO THE HOUSEHOLD IN THE SECOND LOCAL CENTRE! ------------------------------------------…
$169,906
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House in Balceriskes, Lithuania
House
Balceriskes, Lithuania
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 1
Looking for a spacious homestead for life and / or business or economy development? I have a…
$92,707
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