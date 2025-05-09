Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vievio seniunija
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Vievio seniunija, Lithuania

2 properties total found
Commercial property 795 m² in Lazdenai, Lithuania
Commercial property 795 m²
Lazdenai, Lithuania
Area 795 m²
Floor 1
The building of the Vilnius -Kaunas Highway, just 22 km from Vilnius, is sold by a catering …
$543,833
Leave a request
Commercial property 795 m² in Lazdenai, Lithuania
Commercial property 795 m²
Lazdenai, Lithuania
Area 795 m²
Floor 1
THE FIELD OF DRIVING AND DISTRIBUTION OF DRIVING PATH PASSENGER INSTALLATIONS AND INSUFFICIE…
$549,985
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go