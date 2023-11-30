Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Vievio seniunija, Lithuania

2 room apartment with parking, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Buzeliai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Buzeliai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/4
DOMINA CHANGE TO NEDIDELS OR HOUSE 2 ROOMS BUYED IN THE VIEW CITY, ELECTRICATORY WEEK, IN TH…
€45,000
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with gas heating in Joteliunai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with gas heating
Joteliunai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/3
€135,000
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with needs repair in Joteliunai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with needs repair
Joteliunai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/2
€75,000
