Apartments for sale in Vievio seniunija, Lithuania

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Apartments in Vievio seniunija, Lithuania

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3 properties total found
2 room apartment in Azuoline, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Azuoline, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/2
YELLOW 2 CAMBARES HAVE BEEN NATURE IN THE FIELD OF THE BUILDING AND THE HOUSEHOLD BUILDING -…
$69,497
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2 room apartment in Vievis, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vievis, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/2
SALES BUT 2 K, LOW Light and cozy 2-room apartment in Palanga - a perfect choice for those …
$74,995
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3 room apartment in Vievis, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vievis, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/4
ONE BUT, TWO WARRANTS AND TAMBERS - LOCATED MONITORING! _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ Mokyklos g. 20: 124m…
$119,408
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