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Residential properties for sale in Vievio seniunija, Lithuania

;
Vievis
3
6 properties total found
House in Pugainiai, Lithuania
House
Pugainiai, Lithuania
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
In a wonderful place, near the mature pine forest and Neris River, a stone house of 105,08 s…
$149,395
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2 room apartment in Azuoline, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Azuoline, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/2
YELLOW 2 CAMBARES HAVE BEEN NATURE IN THE FIELD OF THE BUILDING AND THE HOUSEHOLD BUILDING -…
$69,497
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House in Vievis, Lithuania
House
Vievis, Lithuania
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE TO THE HOUSEHOLD IN THE SECOND LOCAL CENTRE! ------------------------------------------…
$169,906
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
House in Balceriskes, Lithuania
House
Balceriskes, Lithuania
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 1
Looking for a spacious homestead for life and / or business or economy development? I have a…
$92,707
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2 room apartment in Vievis, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vievis, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/2
SALES BUT 2 K, LOW Light and cozy 2-room apartment in Palanga - a perfect choice for those …
$74,995
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3 room apartment in Vievis, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vievis, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/4
ONE BUT, TWO WARRANTS AND TAMBERS - LOCATED MONITORING! _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ Mokyklos g. 20: 124m…
$119,408
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Property types in Vievio seniunija

apartments
houses

Properties features in Vievio seniunija, Lithuania

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
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