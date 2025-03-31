Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Vieksniu seniunija, Lithuania

1 room apartment in Vieksniai, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vieksniai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 4/4
COMFORTABLE LAYOUT, BRIGHT, WARM 1 BEDROOM FOR SALE. APARTMENT 6 MAŽEIKIų G., VIEKŠNIAI GEN…
$26,214
Properties features in Vieksniu seniunija, Lithuania

