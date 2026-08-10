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Residential properties for sale in Vieciunu seniunija, Lithuania

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3 properties total found
House in Jaskonys, Lithuania
House
Jaskonys, Lithuania
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
Excellent single yard with beautiful place surrounded by forests and nearby Druskininkai is …
$52,169
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1 room apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 4/5
SALE OF BUTTER FOR NON-RAVING G., 1 CAMBARIO, 28,72 KV.M FOR THE PREPARATION = = = = = = = =…
$51,551
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House in Druskininkai, Lithuania
House
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF YAUKI SOURCE WITH FIRST AND GUARANTEE IN CYPRUS, INTRAVENCE KM., INTRAVES G. Lookin…
$212,292
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