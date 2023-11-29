Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Vidukles seniunija, Lithuania

4 properties total found
2 room apartment with balcony, with Construction: Brick, with Furnace heating in Virgainiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with Construction: Brick, with Furnace heating
Virgainiai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/2
€13,000
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture in Vidukle, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture
Vidukle, Lithuania
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 2
SELLED MEA HOUSE WITH BEVEN 8 AREA SECTION WITH THE CENTREATMENT OF THE RASE CITY! ADVANTAG…
€43,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture in Gyliai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture
Gyliai, Lithuania
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 2
SODY WITH A TVENKIN PACKAGE! ------------------------------------------------ ADVANTAGE: -…
€150,000
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom in Virgainiai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Virgainiai, Lithuania
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 1
IN VIRGAIN, RASE RAJ. HOUSE WITH BIG 37A SECTION -------------------------------------------…
€22,000
