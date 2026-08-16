Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vidukles seniunija
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Vidukles seniunija, Lithuania

;
houses
4
4 properties total found
House in Sarkaimys, Lithuania
House
Sarkaimys, Lithuania
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
SLAYOUT OF ONE TYPE OF SECOND TRAFFIC WITH SKILL 0,9683 HA, RADIO R. A spacious plot of 0,9…
$21,802
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Vidukle, Lithuania
House
Vidukle, Lithuania
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 2
A abandoned 50.70 sq.m. house with a 19 century holding plot, Šilo g. 19, Pareizgupio, Rasei…
$17,361
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Virgainiai, Lithuania
House
Virgainiai, Lithuania
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 2
PARKYDAM 173,94 KV. HOUSEHOLD WITH FARM BUILDING AND TYPE Only ~ 1.5 KM TO MAGISTERS A1, 3 …
$78,833
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
House in Virgainiai, Lithuania
House
Virgainiai, Lithuania
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 1
HOUSEHOLD IN TRANSACTIONS, RAE RAJ. ------------------------------------------ The one-store…
$25,073
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Vidukles seniunija, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go