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Houses for sale in Vidiskiu seniunija, Lithuania

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3 properties total found
House in Jasiuliskis, Lithuania
House
Jasiuliskis, Lithuania
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 1
A unique homestead - part of the former Jasiuliškės manor. The living house is 143 sq.m. are…
$11,405
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House in Padbariskiai, Lithuania
House
Padbariskiai, Lithuania
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale NAM with a 30-bar plot in VIDENDS, UKERGES G. -------------------------------------…
$64,715
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House in Kurenai, Lithuania
House
Kurenai, Lithuania
Area 378 m²
Number of floors 1
Kurėnai manor surrounded by a hundred-year-old park is for sale in a wonderful location, by …
$273,525
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