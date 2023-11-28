Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Vidiskiu seniunija, Lithuania

2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating in Knitiskiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Knitiskiai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/4
€29,000
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Naruciai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Naruciai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/2
€35,000
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast in Naruciai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast
Naruciai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 2/3
€55,000
