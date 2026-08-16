Apartments for sale in Vidiskiu seniunija, Lithuania

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Apartments in Vidiskiu seniunija, Lithuania

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2 room apartment in Vidiskiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vidiskiai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 2/3
PARKYDAM 2. BUTAS JASIULIŠKIO K. -------------------------------------------- - Functional l…
$62,683
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