Residential properties for sale in Vidiskiu seniunija, Lithuania

Vidiskiai
4
7 properties total found
House with garage, with paved road, with Furnace heating in Kalviske, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with Furnace heating
Kalviske, Lithuania
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale in the Town of G. 19, Old Most of the Day, Ignalina r. one-storey house. House bric…
€17,500
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Kalviske, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Kalviske, Lithuania
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale in the Town of G. 28, Old Most of the Day, Ignalina r. one floor with attic house. …
€48,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating in Knitiskiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Knitiskiai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/4
€29,000
House with Furnace heating in Kalviske, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Kalviske, Lithuania
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 1
€91,800
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Naruciai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Naruciai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/2
€35,000
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast in Naruciai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast
Naruciai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 2/3
€55,000
House with Furnace heating in Naruciai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Naruciai, Lithuania
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 1
A unique homestead for sale - part of the Jasulberry Manor. Home estate - 13.4 acres, nearby…
€18,500
