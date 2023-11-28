Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Vezaiciu seniunija, Lithuania

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Vezaiciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vezaiciai, Lithuania
Three plots for sale in Parko g. at the back, in Cancer. For the construction of a single an…
€19,000
Plot of land in Maciuiciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Maciuiciai, Lithuania
CLASS 25.89 ARIR HOUSE SOURCE FOR JUKNETS. 25.89 acres of land for sale in Silk r. self., Yo…
€15,000
Plot of land in Perkunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Perkunai, Lithuania
36 acres of plot with NAMO PROJECT for sale in the Klaipeda area, in the village of Perkoon!…
€20,000
Plot of land in Vezaiciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vezaiciai, Lithuania
SELLOW SIDE A1 AUTOMAGISTRAL IN THE CITY OF THE FISHERIES, CLAIRON. SALE PRICE: 16,000 € GEN…
€16,000
Plot of land in Zvelsenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Zvelsenai, Lithuania
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Žvelsėnai village. A plot of land of 1,0200 ha/10200 m² area f…
€16,500
Plot of land in Kalniske, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kalniske, Lithuania
Reactive purpose plot for sale near Gargins, Calvary k. The project remained on this plot an…
€98,000
