Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vezaiciu seniunija
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Vezaiciu seniunija, Lithuania

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Samaliske, Lithuania
House
Samaliske, Lithuania
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 2
$152,147
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Vezaiciu seniunija, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go