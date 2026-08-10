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Houses for sale in Vezaiciu seniunija, Lithuania

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House in Samaliske, Lithuania
House
Samaliske, Lithuania
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 2
COUNTRY OF FEEDINGSTUFFS, SAMPLES IN LIVESTOCK BETTER WITH parcel 13 -----------------------…
$152,458
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