Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Ventos seniunija
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Ventos seniunija, Lithuania

1 property total found
Commercial property 1 000 m² in Venta, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 000 m²
Venta, Lithuania
Area 1 000 m²
DESCRIPTION. COMPLEX OF BUILDINGS, PREMISES, GARAGES, GREENHOUSES IN THE CITY OF VENTA, STON…
$156,304
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes