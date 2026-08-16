Apartments for sale in Velzio seniunija, Lithuania

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Velzio seniunija
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments in Velzio seniunija, Lithuania

;
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment in Velzys, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Velzys, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 93 m²
Floor 2/2
3 rooms apartment for sale, Palanga, Panevėžys, to Panevėžys 10 km. To those who work in the…
$97,014
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Velzio seniunija, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go