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Houses for sale in Veisieju seniunija, Lithuania

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2 properties total found
House in Veisiejai, Lithuania
House
Veisiejai, Lithuania
Area 311 m²
Number of floors 2
On the roads, in a small, but very cozy and quiet Dzūkija town, near the vintable lake of An…
$207,515
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House in Civonys, Lithuania
House
Civonys, Lithuania
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 2
SUBMITTED INDIVIDUAL OBJECT - OPERATING BUSINESS IN THE COUNTRY OF SLAUGHTERHOUSE This is a …
$250,732
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Properties features in Veisieju seniunija, Lithuania

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