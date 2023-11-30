Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Commercial
  4. Varenos seniunija

Commercial real estate in Varenos seniunija, Lithuania

1 property total found
Commercial with Local electricity in Vilguciai, Lithuania
Commercial with Local electricity
Vilguciai, Lithuania
Area 303 m²
Floor 1
303 sqm is sold in the carnal district of Gudius. m. production - storage facilities with a …
€135,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir