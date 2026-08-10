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Сommercial property in Varenos seniunija, Lithuania

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2 properties total found
Commercial property 303 m² in Gudziai, Lithuania
Commercial property 303 m²
Gudziai, Lithuania
Area 303 m²
Floor 1
In Varėna district, Gudžiai village, 303 sq. m. production - storage premises with an apartm…
$150,709
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Commercial property 464 m² in Varena, Lithuania
Commercial property 464 m²
Varena, Lithuania
Area 464 m²
Floor 1
Administrative premises for sale in Varėna, Rūstų g. 55. A strategically good place, next t…
$46,125
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