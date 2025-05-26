Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Varenos seniunija, Lithuania

Varena
5 properties total found
3 room apartment in Varena, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Varena, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/4
$154,770
2 room apartment in Varena, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Varena, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/4
$158,987
2 room apartment in Varena, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Varena, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/4
$118,870
3 room apartment in Varena, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Varena, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/4
$154,770
3 room apartment in Varena, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Varena, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/4
$161,950
Properties features in Varenos seniunija, Lithuania

