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Residential properties for sale in Varenos seniunija, Lithuania

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Varena
8
14 properties total found
2 room apartment in Varena, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Varena, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/4
PARKYDAM 48.53 KV.M, 2 HOUSEHOLD WAS IN THE NEW DIFFERENT ARCHITECTURE, A + + ENERGY PROJECT…
$120,915
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House in Varena, Lithuania
House
Varena, Lithuania
Area 199 m²
Number of floors 2
COZY AND SPACIOUS FARMHOUSE FOR SALE WITH A POND, SAUNA AND NURTURED ENVIRONMENT - MEŠKUČIŘU…
$175,339
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4 room apartment in Varena, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Varena, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/5
Renovated house in Varėna, Voronecko g. 5 for sale 4-room apartment with basement. The apart…
$121,513
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TekceTekce
House in Nedzinge, Lithuania
House
Nedzinge, Lithuania
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
Cosy homestead for sale in Nedzigė village, Varėna district Looking for peace, nature and r…
$43,086
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House in Salovarte, Lithuania
House
Salovarte, Lithuania
Area 38 m²
Number of floors 1
In a quiet, wooded place, Salovantė, near Old Varėna, a wooden garden house with swimming po…
$29,066
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House in Varena, Lithuania
House
Varena, Lithuania
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
House for sale Birutės g. 16, Varėna NAMO PRINCIPLES - Total area - 124,93 sq. m. - House 5…
$85,252
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House in Pagires, Lithuania
House
Pagires, Lithuania
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 1
Varėnos r. sav., Pagirių kalba house with a farm building and a spacious 54,20 a plot. An ag…
$60,168
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House in Senoji Varena, Lithuania
House
Senoji Varena, Lithuania
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 2
OPEN DOOR DAY - April 15, from 14: 00 till 15: 00. Prior registration is required (Vlasta) _…
$57,271
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3 room apartment in Varena, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Varena, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/4
SALE 63.15 KV.M, 2 HOUSEHOLD BUT IN NEW EXCLUSIVE ARCHITECTURE, A + + ENERGY CLASSES PROJECT…
$157,433
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3 room apartment in Varena, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Varena, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/4
SALE 66.09 KV.M, 2 HOUSEHOLD IN THE NEW EXCLUSIVE ARCHITECTURE, A + + ENERGY CLASS PROJECT I…
$164,737
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3 room apartment in Varena, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Varena, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/4
PARKYDAM 663.15 KV.M, 2 HOUSEHOLD WAS IN THE NEW DIFFERENT ARCHITECTURE, A + + ENERGY TERM P…
$157,433
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2 room apartment in Varena, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Varena, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/4
SALE 64.90 KV.M, 2 HOUSEHOLD IN THE NEW EXCLUSIVE ARCHITECTURE, A + + ENERGY CLASSES PROJECT…
$161,723
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House in Perloja, Lithuania
House
Perloja, Lithuania
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 1
In Varėna district, in Perloja village, next to the beautifully arranged homesteads, a log h…
$25,227
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House in Nedzinge, Lithuania
House
Nedzinge, Lithuania
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE IN NON-DISTINCY Sold A plot of a house with a homestead in a beautiful town of Nedzing…
$13,676
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