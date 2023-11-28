Show property on map Show properties list
Business for sale for sale in Varenos rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

Established business 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Merkine, Lithuania
Established business 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Merkine, Lithuania
Rooms 20
Bathrooms count 10
Area 940 m²
Number of floors 3
ПРОДАЕТСЯ ДОМ НА БЕРЕГУ НЕМУНЫ ДЛЯ СЕЛЬСКОГО ТУРИЗМА! ДОМ НАХОДИТСЯ В НАЦИОНАЛЬНОМ ПАРК…
€1,10M
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Lietuvių
+37064617813 lina.ivanauske@capitalrealty.com
