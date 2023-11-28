Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Vandziogalos seniunija

Residential properties for sale in Vandziogalos seniunija, Lithuania

4 properties total found
3 room apartment with balcony, with Construction: Brick, with fireplace in Boniskiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with Construction: Brick, with fireplace
Boniskiai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/2
3 ROOMS BUY, 62.76 KV.M, SECRET, WITH BALKON! •Three-room apartment for sale, with balcony; …
€22,999
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture in Vandziogala, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture
Vandziogala, Lithuania
Area 359 m²
Number of floors 2
Residential house for sale. The house is found on the edge of the village, so very rarely pa…
€161,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Furnace heating in Barsukine, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Furnace heating
Barsukine, Lithuania
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 1
Homestead for sale for the price of the apartment !!! Very close to Kaunas, a homestead with…
€58,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating in Vandziogala, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Vandziogala, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/3
Two-room apartment for sale in the town of Vandžiogala. The apartment is just modernly renov…
€47,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English

Properties features in Vandziogalos seniunija, Lithuania

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir