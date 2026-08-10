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Residential properties for sale in Uzvencio seniunija, Lithuania

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2 properties total found
House in Volungiai, Lithuania
House
Volungiai, Lithuania
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
The house stands in the southern central part of the city of Kelmia, nearby school, wardrobe…
$35,035
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House in Uzventis, Lithuania
House
Uzventis, Lithuania
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
The houses stand in the central part of the Kraži town, nearby school, ward, polyclinics, ci…
$31,671
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