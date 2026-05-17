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Houses with garage for sale in Uzusaliu seniunija, Lithuania

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3 properties total found
House in Pasiliai, Lithuania
House
Pasiliai, Lithuania
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 1
House for sale Jurginų g. 11, Ušusaliai, 164.29 sq.m area, 1 floor The house of 164 sq.m. i…
$288,954
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House in Pasiliai, Lithuania
House
Pasiliai, Lithuania
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 1
House for sale Jurginų g. 11, Ušusaliai, 164.29 sq.m area, 1 floor The house of 164 sq.m. i…
$282,675
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House in Guldynai, Lithuania
House
Guldynai, Lithuania
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 2
YOUR HOUSEHOLD IN NATURE - IN FOOD, NERIES! A garden house of 120,92 sq.m. is sold in the S…
$152,811
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