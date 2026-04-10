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Monthly rent of houses in Uzliedziu seniunija, Lithuania

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2 properties total found
House in Giraite, Lithuania
House
Giraite, Lithuania
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 2
REMOVED FACILITIES IN CIRCUMSTANCES AND PRIVITY Cosy and fully equipped cottage for rent G…
$1,038
per month
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House in Giraite, Lithuania
House
Giraite, Lithuania
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 2
EXCLUSIVELY OF 3 CABLES WITH AUTONOMOUS HEAT IN GIRAITAS -----------------------------------…
$859
per month
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Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
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