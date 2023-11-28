Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Utenos rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

15 properties total found
Plot of land in Spraksiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Spraksiai, Lithuania
€22,000
Plot of land in Utena, Lithuania
Plot of land
Utena, Lithuania
€5,200
Plot of land in Sudeikiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sudeikiai, Lithuania
€150,000
Plot of land in Alausai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Alausai, Lithuania
Forest land plot with lake shore for sale. - a 36.8 a forestry plot for sale in the village…
€49,000
Plot of land in Utena, Lithuania
Plot of land
Utena, Lithuania
A plot of land of 29.09 a home estate is sold in Utena. DEPARATORS: * Plot edge; * Asphalt …
€21,900
Plot of land in Sudeikiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sudeikiai, Lithuania
€85,000
Plot of land in Jasonys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Jasonys, Lithuania
SELDING A 39.91 PLOT HOUSE MANAGEMENT SECTION ANT GALUON ECJER CRANT AID K., INTURK SEN., MO…
€199,900
Plot of land in Utena, Lithuania
Plot of land
Utena, Lithuania
SELLOW 14.21 ARS SECTION IN THE CARTON, RASOS G. 9 14.21 acres of house estate in Silk, Raso…
€28,500
Plot of land in Salos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Salos, Lithuania
Next to the Sudieiki, in the Utena district, two bordering agricultural parcels with a total…
€72,000
Plot of land in Utena, Lithuania
Plot of land
Utena, Lithuania
157 acres of agricultural plot for sale, 650 m from the lake Posts. Neighboring neighbors ne…
€6,900
Plot of land in Gediminas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gediminas, Lithuania
€25,000
Plot of land in Padbuoze, Lithuania
Plot of land
Padbuoze, Lithuania
€15,000
Plot of land in Seimyniskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Seimyniskiai, Lithuania
€69,000
Plot of land in Seimyniskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Seimyniskiai, Lithuania
€18,000
Plot of land in Alausai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Alausai, Lithuania
Agricultural plot for sale in the village of Alaušai. - to Lake Alaušas 200 m - good access…
€19,000
