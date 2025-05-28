Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Utenos rajono savivaldybe
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Utenos rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
House in Antalge, Lithuania
House
Antalge, Lithuania
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 1
In Utena district, Baikutėnai sells cozy 105 sq.m. house with 56.81 a land plot. There is a …
$102,570
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Lietuvių
House in Antakalniai, Lithuania
House
Antakalniai, Lithuania
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF A NEW SUPERVISED, LIGHT AND FUNCTIONALLY DISPLAYED ONE HAUTE HOUSEHOLD WITH ALL ADEQ…
$351,371
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Utenos rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go