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Houses for sale in Utenos rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

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5 properties total found
House in Kauliniskis, Lithuania
House
Kauliniskis, Lithuania
Area 242 m²
Number of floors 2
A residential house of 241,80 sq.m. with 31,63 ares plot in Kauliniškis, Utenos r.. Looking…
$99,216
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House in Ruzgiskes, Lithuania
House
Ruzgiskes, Lithuania
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 1
An ordered and cozy homestead, surrounded by nature, is waiting for new owners. The pictures…
$277,646
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House in Geniakalnis, Lithuania
House
Geniakalnis, Lithuania
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF YOUR WHEEL BUILDING TO THE LESTER Looking for peace, nature and private corner for …
$173,374
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
House in Antandraja, Lithuania
House
Antandraja, Lithuania
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 2
RESIDERED HOUSEHOLD WITH LIVE BUILDINGS ON THE ROAD OF LOBINE / LOGBOOK ESTER GRANT! Locate…
$428,942
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House in Klykiai, Lithuania
House
Klykiai, Lithuania
Area 764 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique, cozy and modernly equipped event and recreation center on the shore of the lake, s…
$1,71M
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Properties features in Utenos rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

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