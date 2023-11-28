Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Utenos rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment in Utena, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment
Utena, Lithuania
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 1
€54,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37064039788 edita.girciene@capitalrealty.com
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Utena, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Utena, Lithuania
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
€338,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37065340047 dalia.kuktiene@capital.lt
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Grybeliai, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Grybeliai, Lithuania
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 1
SHARE NEW SURRANTED, LIGHT AND FUNCTIONAL SUPLANED HOUSE OF ONE HIGH WITH ALL ADVANTAGE COUN…
€310,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068164881 paulius.jarusevicius@capital.lt
House with Furnace heating in Klykiai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Klykiai, Lithuania
Area 764 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique cozy and modern-equipped event and recreation center on the shores of the lake, sur…
€1,60M
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37064064202 rima.okon@capitalrealty.com
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Ripaiciai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Ripaiciai, Lithuania
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 1
Log house for sale with two plots in the village of Plautichis, Saldutish eldership, Utena d…
€10,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37064921068 marius.samuolis@capitalrealty.com

