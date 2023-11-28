Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Lithuania
  Residential
  Utenos rajono savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Utenos rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

houses
5
5 properties total found
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment in Utena, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment
Utena, Lithuania
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 1
€54,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37064039788 edita.girciene@capitalrealty.com
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Utena, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Utena, Lithuania
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
€338,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37065340047 dalia.kuktiene@capital.lt
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Grybeliai, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Grybeliai, Lithuania
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 1
SHARE NEW SURRANTED, LIGHT AND FUNCTIONAL SUPLANED HOUSE OF ONE HIGH WITH ALL ADVANTAGE COUN…
€310,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068164881 paulius.jarusevicius@capital.lt
House with Furnace heating in Klykiai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Klykiai, Lithuania
Area 764 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique cozy and modern-equipped event and recreation center on the shores of the lake, sur…
€1,60M
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37064064202 rima.okon@capitalrealty.com
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Ripaiciai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Ripaiciai, Lithuania
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 1
Log house for sale with two plots in the village of Plautichis, Saldutish eldership, Utena d…
€10,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37064921068 marius.samuolis@capitalrealty.com

Properties features in Utenos rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

