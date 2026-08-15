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Residential properties for sale in Utenos miesto seniunija, Lithuania

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Utena
3
3 properties total found
2 room apartment in Utena, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Utena, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/5
LOCATION❗️Tuesday, April 7, 17-19. You have to register! Tel or e-mail: ...................…
$89,994
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2 room apartment in Utena, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Utena, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 34 m²
Floor 3/5
2-ROOM APARTMENT FOR SALE, SMELIOS st., UTENA!This apartment is perfect for those looking fo…
$46,752
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3 room apartment in Utena, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Utena, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 5/5
LOCATION❗️Monday, April 20, 12 to 16. You have to register! Tel or e-mail: ................…
$98,739
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Property types in Utenos miesto seniunija

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Properties features in Utenos miesto seniunija, Lithuania

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