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Residential properties for sale in Upninku seniunija, Lithuania

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1 property total found
House in Pakalniskis, Lithuania
House
Pakalniskis, Lithuania
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 2
Sold 4 CAMBAREE HOUSEHOLD IN JONAVA, UPNINKAS Upninkai - a historic heritage rich village in…
$82,558
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