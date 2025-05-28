Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Ukmerges miesto seniunija
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Ukmerges miesto seniunija, Lithuania

Ukmerge
5 properties total found
House in Ukmerge, Lithuania
House
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 1
Half of the house for sale on December 17th G. Ukmerge -------------------------------------…
$62,683
House in Ukmerge, Lithuania
House
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
THE INDIVIDUAL RESIDENCE OF AN INDIVIDUAL NAM IN ONE OF THE PREVIOUS AREAS IN THE CIRCUMSTAN…
$267,827
House in Ukmerge, Lithuania
House
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 1
House for sale with 11.51 aro plots in Ukmerge, Maironis Skg. ------------------------------…
$85,477
House in Ukmerge, Lithuania
House
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 2
In Ukmergė, a solid gel district, Gvuzikų str. Next to the Vytinėlė forest, a neat two -stor…
$239,335
House in Ukmerge, Lithuania
House
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Area 322 m²
Number of floors 2
A spacious house with a 15 -acre plot in Ukmerge for sale. ---------------------------------…
$239,335
Properties features in Ukmerges miesto seniunija, Lithuania

