Houses for sale in Ukmerges miesto seniunija, Lithuania

8 properties total found
House with garage, with central heating, with paved road in Ukmerge, Lithuania
House with garage, with central heating, with paved road
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 1
€67,000
House with garage, with central heating, with paved road in Ukmerge, Lithuania
House with garage, with central heating, with paved road
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 1
€79,000
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment in Ukmerge, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 2
€52,000
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture in Ukmerge, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 2
INDIVIDUAL LIVING IN THE CITY OF THE UKMERGY, MATIN MARKET G., LAST AND PIVONY FOR THE PICUP…
€285,000
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Ukmerge, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 1
In the central part of the town of Ukmerge, on Delithuan Street, a residential house with a …
€75,000
House with garage, with gas heating in Ukmerge, Lithuania
House with garage, with gas heating
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Area 218 m²
Number of floors 2
218 sq.m. new construction house with almost 10 acres of plot is sold on one of the most sol…
€225,000
House with garage, with gas heating in Ukmerge, Lithuania
House with garage, with gas heating
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
In Ukmerge, a two-story brick house with a 8th-century building is sold on Putin Street. hom…
€80,000
House with Furnace heating in Ukmerge, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 1
SODYBA for sale with an almost 7-hectare plot in the village of Meijhen. -------------------…
€145,000
Properties features in Ukmerges miesto seniunija, Lithuania

