Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Ukmerges miesto seniunija
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Ukmerges miesto seniunija, Lithuania

Apartment To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Ukmerge, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 4/4
€44,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Ukmerge, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 4/5
Abstentions g. 2 rooms for sale fully renovated apartment. This is a very comfortable place…
€45,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture in Ukmerge, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/5
€69,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment in Ukmerge, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/5
2 ROOMS BUYED IN MILNIA G., UKMERGY ADVANTAGE: • ORGANIZED HOME RENOVATION; • FUNCTIONAL E…
€42,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Ukmerge, Lithuania
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 5/5
3 ROOMS BUYED IN THE COUNCIL. ------------------------------------------------ - Functional …
€47,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture in Ukmerge, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 4/5
2 ROOMS BUYED GAMEDO G. ------------------------------------------------ - Functional apartm…
€45,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Ukmerge, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 34 m²
Floor 4/5
€30,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English

Properties features in Ukmerges miesto seniunija, Lithuania

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir