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Residential properties for sale in Ukmerges miesto seniunija, Lithuania

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Ukmerge
18
18 properties total found
2 room apartment in Ukmerge, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 3/3
Cosy apartment in a renovated house with individual gas heating in Ukmergė! As soon as w…
$67,240
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3 room apartment in Varine, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Varine, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 88 m²
Floor 3/3
The 3 CABLES HAVE BEEN SUBMITTED g. -------------------------------------------- - Functiona…
$38,257
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House in Ukmerge, Lithuania
House
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 1
Vyšnių g., Ukmergė m. house with a farm building is sold in 152,54 sq. m. DESCRIPTION OF TH…
$99,675
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
1 room apartment in Ukmerge, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 5/5
In a strategically convenient place in Ukmergė city, in Anykščiai street, one-room apartment…
$40,468
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House in Tvarkai, Lithuania
House
Tvarkai, Lithuania
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF SPACE HOUSEHOLD IN THE ROAD OF NATURE - UKGERIA AREA • Address: Vytauto g., Dukstyn…
$346,103
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2 room apartment in Varine, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Varine, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/5
SWITZERLAND OF 2 CABLES g., UKMERGU -------------------------------------------- - Convenien…
$34,779
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
House in Ukmerge, Lithuania
House
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 1
11,5 a SODO plot with a house and a sauna in UKMERGĖ garden community "UNILITY." -----------…
$27,740
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2 room apartment in Ukmerge, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/5
The 2 CABLES, 37.75 sq.m., were sold in UKMERV. Darius and Girėno Street, strategically loca…
$65,826
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House in Varine, Lithuania
House
Varine, Lithuania
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 1
The fully furnished Scandinavian interior 3-room houses in Alionių kalba, Ukmergė district! …
$144,797
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3 room apartment in Ukmerge, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/3
3 rooms apartment with garage for sale - Vytautas g. 65A, Ukmerge Proposed 59,51 m ² apartme…
$87,738
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House in Varine, Lithuania
House
Varine, Lithuania
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 1
The fully furnished Scandinavian interior 3-room houses in Alionių kalba, Ukmergė district! …
$194,321
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House in Ukmerge, Lithuania
House
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 1
A + + CLASS NAM PROJECT NOVA NAMAI UKERGIA - NEW G. The modern, high-quality building of on…
$295,177
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House in Ukmerge, Lithuania
House
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
2 floors 105,18 sq.m. house for sale Sewage Street, Ukmerge. GENERAL: - Address: Sekosių g.,…
$95,820
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1 room apartment in Ukmerge, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 15 m²
Floor 4/4
In a strategically convenient place in Ukmergė city, in Anykščiai street, one-room apartment…
$17,317
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House in Ukmerge, Lithuania
House
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 2
In Ukmergė, in Taikos street, a brick residential house with a land plot of 7.29 century hol…
$82,411
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2 room apartment in Ukmerge, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/7
All roads lead to Ukmergė - we start the preliminary reservations in the project BLUM HOME. …
$136,302
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House in Ukmerge, Lithuania
House
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Area 187 m²
Number of floors 2
NEWLY BUILT HOUSE FOR SALE IN THE CENTER OF UKMERGĖ. This is a great opportunity to purchase…
$222,025
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House in Ukmerge, Lithuania
House
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Area 322 m²
Number of floors 2
A SPACIOUS HOUSE with a 15-acre plot in UKMERGĖ is for sale. -------------------------------…
$239,335
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Property types in Ukmerges miesto seniunija

apartments
houses

Properties features in Ukmerges miesto seniunija, Lithuania

with Garage
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