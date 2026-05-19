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Houses with garage for sale in Tytuvenu apylinkiu seniunija, Lithuania

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House in Sedbarai, Lithuania
House
Sedbarai, Lithuania
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 1
HOUSEHOLD HOUSEHOLD HOUSEHOLD HOUSEHOLD HOUSEHOLD, SHEDBEAN PRICE, WELL RAJ. ---------------…
$18,549
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