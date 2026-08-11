Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Tytuvenu apylinkiu seniunija
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Tytuvenu apylinkiu seniunija, Lithuania

;
2 properties total found
House in Sedbarai, Lithuania
House
Sedbarai, Lithuania
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 1
HOUSEHOLD HOUSEHOLD HOUSEHOLD HOUSEHOLD HOUSEHOLD, SHEDBEAN PRICE, WELL RAJ. ---------------…
$18,549
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Medsodziai, Lithuania
House
Medsodziai, Lithuania
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
The homestead for sale was built in 1870, in TinThe house was built in 1870.Plot 29.4 acres,…
$47,507
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Tytuvenu apylinkiu seniunija, Lithuania

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go