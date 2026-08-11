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Сommercial property in Tryskiu seniunija, Lithuania

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2 properties total found
Commercial property 395 m² in Tryskiai, Lithuania
Commercial property 395 m²
Tryskiai, Lithuania
Area 395 m²
PRESENTATION OF COMMERCIAL - PRODUCTION - STORAGE PREMIUM Address: Bokšto g. 19, Trakai, Te…
$54,487
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Commercial property 1 149 m² in Pabalve, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 149 m²
Pabalve, Lithuania
Area 1 149 m²
Floor 1
Commercial premises located in Telšiai area are sold. A mile away. The premises may be adapt…
$52,169
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