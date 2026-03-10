Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Traku rajono savivaldybe
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Traku rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment in Trakai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Trakai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/2
LEVELS AND SPACE 2 CASTLE BUT IN TRACES! _ _ _ _ _ _ FORMER PRINCIPLES: - Apartment with fur…
$522
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go