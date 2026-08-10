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Houses for sale in Telsiu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

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House in Uzgiriai, Lithuania
House
Uzgiriai, Lithuania
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 1
Skuodas district Žebrokai village farmer's farm for sale. The main activity of the farm: dai…
$334,210
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