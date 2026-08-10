Apartments for sale in Telsiu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

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Apartments in Telsiu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

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4 room apartment in Telsiai, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Telsiai, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/2
Sold ELVE WITH LOCAL HEAT GENERAL Location: Telšiai, Luokės g. 41 • Total apartment area - …
$55,845
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