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Residential properties for sale in Telsiu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

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2 properties total found
4 room apartment in Telsiai, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Telsiai, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/2
Sold ELVE WITH LOCAL HEAT GENERAL Location: Telšiai, Luokės g. 41 • Total apartment area - …
$55,845
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House in Uzgiriai, Lithuania
House
Uzgiriai, Lithuania
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 1
Skuodas district Žebrokai village farmer's farm for sale. The main activity of the farm: dai…
$334,210
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