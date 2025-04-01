Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Telsiu miesto seniunija
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Telsiu miesto seniunija, Lithuania

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Telsiai, Lithuania
House
Telsiai, Lithuania
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 2
"GET MIESELE" DONELIETIS G. PARYDAMAS SPACE NAM. DIFFERENT HOUSEHOLD, ORDER SPACE AND ROAD?…
$106,096
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Telsiu miesto seniunija, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes